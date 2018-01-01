Bestee completely out-performs other virtual assistants. While they take a few seconds to respond, Bestee is literally instant. What is more - unlike other virtual assistants - she works offline; saving you data and protecting your privacy. This means she's always there for you, wherever you go.



But Bestee is more than just a virtual assistant; she's your best friend. You can talk to her as if she's a human and she'll talk right back. She will keep your journal for you. She's emotionally aware - she adjusts her level of formality according to yours. She's discreet; she only speaks aloud when spoken to, else she responds via text. And, she'll brighten your day with supportive messages and cheesy jokes.



Her artificial intelligence network learns and grows as more people interact with her. However, she poses no existential threat - I promise.



Bestee is still under development, but by using her you'll help me (a 17 year old kid from South Africa) to bring her to life. I'm open to suggestions, bug reports and business inquiries. She is also a fun, interactive way to learn English.



Bestee is completely free and has NO ads.

Download now and meet your new best friend!