Great offline assistant app. Bestee is literally instant.
The world's fastest and only offline virtual assistant. Unlike others, she uses complex machine learning algorithms to compute directly on your Android device.
Install Bestee and meet your new best friend.
Bestee has all the features and functionaity you'd expect in a world-class virtual assistant. And then much more - native integration with Whatsapp, emotional awareness and keeping a journal (to name just a few).
You can ask her things such as "my head hurts, what should I do", "find restaurants near me" or "play Hotel California".
How fast exactly? Responses take about 0.001 seconds. Her complex machine learning algorithms allow her to outperform all other virtual assistants, and work offline (even voice input and voiced replies). Boosting your productivity and eliminating that awkward moment spent waiting for your virtual assistant to respond.
She has a stress testing functionality (/stress) which simulates sending 100 000 messages. This test takes a mere 2-3 seconds, depending on the device.
All computing is done offline, on your device. This means that your messages and personal information are kept secure.
You're in control - you decide which permissions to grant Bestee. She only requests them when needed.
Play your favorite playlist, bring up Youtube videos, open your Facebook feed, find nearby restaurants, send Whatsapp messages or ask Bestee to call an Uber (Uber support currently in beta). She integrates seamlessly with your existing apps and services.
Bestee cares about you. She really does; she asks about your day, is interested in how you're feeling and offers advice if you say something such as "I'm feeling sick". Even reminds you to charge your phone when the battery is running flat.
She is community driven; I value all user feeback. You have the ability to influence the development of Bestee.
Bestee completely out-performs other virtual assistants. While they take a few seconds to respond, Bestee is literally instant. What is more - unlike other virtual assistants - she works offline; saving you data and protecting your privacy. This means she's always there for you, wherever you go.
But Bestee is more than just a virtual assistant; she's your best friend. You can talk to her as if she's a human and she'll talk right back. She will keep your journal for you. She's emotionally aware - she adjusts her level of formality according to yours. She's discreet; she only speaks aloud when spoken to, else she responds via text. And, she'll brighten your day with supportive messages and cheesy jokes.
Her artificial intelligence network learns and grows as more people interact with her. However, she poses no existential threat - I promise.
Bestee is still under development, but by using her you'll help me (a 17 year old kid from South Africa) to bring her to life. I'm open to suggestions, bug reports and business inquiries. She is also a fun, interactive way to learn English.
Bestee is completely free and has NO ads.
Download now and meet your new best friend!
Definitely the most intelligent and likeable virtual assistant I've met. She's more like a friend. Best is, Bestee works offline so I don't use data when chatting to her.A Google user
Fantastic app, really helped me a lot. I will definitely recommend to people.Alexandros Wills